Significant Nathan Jones development shared as Southampton close in on appointment of Luton boss

Southampton are confident of appointing Luton Town boss Nathan Jones as their new manager in the next 48 hours, a report has claimed.

As per Football Insider, the club are now confident that the Welshman will be in the Saints dugout for their trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Their report also states that contract terms have been agreed between Jones and Southampton, and that Luton have themselves begun the process of finding the 49-year-old’s successor.

All of this comes after it was confirmed this morning that Ralph Hassenhuttl had been relieved of his duties at the St. Mary’s Stadium with Southampton sitting 18th in the Premier League following a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United yesterday.

Reports via John Percy of the Telegraph first suggested that talks with the Hatters boss were at an advanced stage.

Luton Town themselves have also confirmed that they have given Southampton permission to talk to Nathan Jones about their current vacancy.

If Jones does depart Kenilworth Road, he does so with the club in a healthy position league wise.

At present, Luton Town sit 8th in the Championship, just two points outside of the play-off positions.

The Verdict

Updates are coming in constantly today surrounding Nathan Jones and it sounds as though it is going to get done.

What a huge blow that is for Luton Town, and, it could also be argued, what a huge risk it is for Southampton.

You can totally understand why the Luton boss would be attracted to the Premier League and a job at a stable club like Southampton, though, and it is testament to his work at Luton that he is on the radar of top flight teams.

Luton will have one tough job replacing him in the dugout, that is for sure.