Significant Middlesbrough managerial update emerges ahead of 2020/21 season

Neil Warnock has agreed to manage Middlesbrough ahead of the 2020/21 season according to the Teesside Live.

The 71-year-old took charge of the Championship club in June 2020, and helped them retain their Championship status for another season.

It is claimed that Warnock shook hands with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson over a new deal, as he also revealed what he’ll need to shape his squad ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign.

It was a frustrating season for Middlesbrough supporters, as they saw their side finish 17th in the Championship table this term.

But they had previously been in real danger of being relegated into League One this season under the management of Jonathan Woodgate, with Neil Warnock replacing him.

Warnock successfully guided Boro to safety in the second-tier, and the club’s owners have clearly been impressed with what they have seen from the former Cardiff City boss.

Warnock had previously revealed that he was set to retire as a manager, but signed a short-term deal with Middlesbrough, although this report from the Teeside Gazette seemingly hints that retirement isn’t on the agenda anytime soon.

The Verdict:

This is a promising update.

Warnock has really impressed me since taking charge of Middlesbrough, and we’ve seen glimpses of their quality since he took charge.

The main aim for Warnock when he took charge of the club was to guide Boro to safety, and he’s achieved that. So it’s unsurprising to see that Middlesbrough are eager to see him remain at The Riverside ahead of the new season.

If they can recruit correctly during the summer transfer window, then Middlesbrough could surprise a few teams in the Championship next term.