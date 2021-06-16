Significant managerial update emerges involving Fulham’s Scott Parker and Bournemouth

Scott Parker is set to quit his position as Fulham boss within the next 48 hours in order to join AFC Bournemouth, according to a report today by Football Insider.

This news follows the announcement earlier this week that Parker is set to depart Craven Cottage in order to take on the role which is currently held by Jonathan Woodgate at the Vitality Stadium.

As stated by recent reports on the subject, Parker has grown disillusioned with life at the West London club and is keen to embark on a new challenge after seeing his current side get relegated from the Premier League.

The report today goes on to state that the Cherries already have a deal in place for the 40-year-old to takeover on the South Coast, with an announcement expected over the next few days.

A former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur player, Parker previously led Fulham to promotion via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs during the 2019/20 campaign but was unable to keep them in the top flight at the first attempt.

His current contract with the Whites expires in the summer of 2023, meaning that Bournemouth will have to pay some compensation to get their man.

The Verdict

The compensation money that the Cherries are set to pay will be a fee that they believe will be rewarded with promotion in the long term as they look to finally get Parker in the door.

It’s clear that Woodgate has never been part of their long term vision for the club and unfortunately he is set to be the victim of this expected incoming.

Parker plays the brand of possession football that the club and it’s supporters have grown accustomed too and I do think he will be a success on the South Coast.

Whether he has a better chance of getting promotion with Bournemouth than Fulham remains to be seen, as I think it will all come down to what players each club brings in to strengthen their squads this summer.