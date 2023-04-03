Liam Rosenior will keep his job at Hull City despite reports suggesting he could lose his job at the end of the season.

Is Rosenior under pressure at Hull?

It had been claimed this afternoon that the Tigers owner Acun Ilıcalı was considering a change in the summer, with The Sun stating that Chaves boss Vitor Campelos was on the radar of the Championship club.

That came as a real shock, as Rosenior was only named as the Hull head coach in early November, when he inherited a squad that were languishing in the bottom half of the table.

After a mixed start, Hull appeared to have turned a corner after the World Cup break, as they went on a run that saw just one defeat in nine. As well as that, there were clear signs that Rosenior was evolving the style of play, as he encourages a possession based approach. However, that momentum has been lost in the past few months, as the Tigers have won just once in their last nine, although Rosenior’s side are in no danger of going down, whilst injuries haven’t helped either.

So, these reports came as a major surprise, and Hull Live have made it clear that Rosenior is not expected to lose his job ahead of next season.

They state that Ilıcalı remains on board with the boss, and they have even had discussions about recruitment, as the Turkish owner is expected to back Rosenior with funds to improve the squad as they aim to be in the mix for promotion in 12 months time.

What’s next for Hull and Rosenior?

That will be a relief for the Hull support, who are firmly behind what Rosenior is trying to achieve, evident by recent attendances at home. It will also prevent any more speculation building, ensuring Rosenior can concentrate on the remaining games of the campaign, with a trip to Sunderland on Good Friday next up in the fixture list.

With Hull nine points above the relegation zone, with just seven games to go, the reality is they probably need one win and a draw to guarantee safety, so Rosenior will want to get the points on the board quickly.

After that, he will be looking ahead to next season, using the remaining games to work out who will be part of his squad moving forward. All signs indicate that Hull will be having a very busy summer, and whilst Rosenior will be under pressure to deliver for the ambitious owner, it does seem as though he will at least be at Hull in August to lead what he hopes will be a promotion push.