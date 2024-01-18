Highlights Leicester City have reportedly agreed a deal with Inter Milan to sign Stefano Sensi.

The fee for Sensi's transfer is reportedly 2 million euros, with the deal dependent on appearances and promotion to the Premier League.

The Foxes, though, must first sell a player before the deal can get over the line.

Leicester CIty have agreed a deal with Inter Milan to sign Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi.

That is according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who reports that the two sides have agreed a permanent transfer for the 28-year-old.

Leicester City agree permanent Stefano Sensi deal

Di Marzio's report reveals the fee that the two sides have come to an agreement on, too, with Inter set to cash in on Sensi ahead of his contract expiring at the end of June.

Leicester City will reportedly pay 2 million euros for the Italian's signature, although this is said to be dependent on appearances and winning promotion to the Premier League.

However, despite the above agreement, the transfer is not quite over the line yet.

Indeed, Di Marzio reveals that before Leicester can make the deal official, they must first sell a player.

This backs up a previous report from Fabrizio Romano in recent days regarding a deal for the midfielder.

On January 15th, Romano reported that Leicester were continuing to work on a deal for Sensi, but that outgoings were needed to proceed with a deal.

Romano also revealed that Inter were open to a permanent sale, something which Leicester City have now reportedly agreed to.

Thursday's report from DiMarzio regarding the need to sell was also confirmed previously by Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca.

The Foxes manager confirmed the club's interest in Sensi in a press conference last week, but again, reiterated the club's financial situation as a potential stumbling block.

"I have always said the same thing: when you are strong and can become stronger, it is better," Maresca told the media, via GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

"The only thing I can say about Sensi is that I know and he is a player that I really like. But now we are not allowed to do anything, we have to sell to do something.

"The only thing I know is that we cannot spend money, probably because of relegation.

"In the last two or three years the club had losses. When you relegate it's difficult financially because you have to rebuild, even if we sold 10 or 15 players ."

Sensi addition will aid Leicester's promotion push

Of course, were Leicester able to get this deal over the line, it would be a brilliant addition to their squad.

The Foxes top the Championship standings and arguably have a strong enough squad to get promotion over the line as it is, but adding a player of Sensi's quality certainly does no harm to their Premier League hopes.

The 28-year-old is a former Italian international and has played close to 150 matches in the Italian top-flight and a player of that calibre rarely makes a transfer to the Championship.