Significant Leeds United off-the-field plans revealed amid EFL break

Leeds United’s promotion charge has been put on hold in recent weeks, with the EFL announcing that they have postponed all fixtures until the 30th April due to recent events.

The Whites were on an impressive run of form before fixtures were called to a halt, having won their last five matches in the Championship to see themselves move to the summit at a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been the team to beat for much of this season, and will be confident that they can make a long-awaited return to the top-flight when they return to action.

The current playing squad are currently continuing to train away from Thorp Arch training ground, to minimise the risk of any potential spread of the virus to any of the players.

Football Insider have revealed that the club’s training ground will undergo a deep clean before players return to training.

The Whites won’t return to training until the 14th April at the earliest, although that date could be pushed further back if the off-the-field situation is to worsen in the coming weeks.

Leeds are due to be back in action on the 2nd May when they take on relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

This is a decision that makes complete sense.

The off-the-field situation is much more important at the moment, and the club have made the right decision in closing their training ground whilst it undergoes a deep clean.

They can’t risk the players catching the virus when they do eventually return to Thorp Arch, so it’s good to see the club taking precautionary measures to minimise the risk of it spreading.

Leeds have been the team to beat for much of this season, and I can’t see anyone stopping them with nine games remaining this term, as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.