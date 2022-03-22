Significant Jermain Defoe update shared ahead of Sunderland run-in

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is set to leave the club and retire from football immediately.

The 39-year-old completed an emotional return to the Black Cats earlier this year, shortly after Lee Johnson had left the club.

However, it hasn’t really gone to plan for the former Rangers man, who has failed to score in seven league games, whilst he hasn’t always been a regular since Alex Neil was appointed.

And, The Scottish Sun have revealed that Defoe is poised to quit the club and end what has been a fantastic career right now.

That would leave Sunderland with one option short up top for the run-in and even though Defoe hasn’t been a regular, he has featured in the past three games, where the Black Cats picked up seven points.

They are currently sixth in the League One table, although they face a huge battle to finish in the play-off places as some of the teams below them have games in hand.

Neil’s men are back in action against Gillingham after the international break.

The verdict

This would be a real surprise at this stage of the season as Sunderland still have a lot to play for and Defoe has been getting minutes recently.

Obviously, he hasn’t made the impact he would’ve wanted on the pitch, but you would imagine that having someone with his experience is still a very positive influence in the dressing room.

Therefore, this would be a real shock, especially as Sunderland aren’t exactly blessed with plenty of strikers, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.

