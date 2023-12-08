Highlights Leeds United and Ipswich Town may have a quieter transfer market period, but could be forced into action if key players attract interest.

The battle at the top of the Championship table is hotting up and the January transfer window could be a key part of the season for the top four.

According to The Athletic, preparation is well underway at all four clubs ahead of the winter window opening next month.

It has been claimed that Leeds United and Ipswich Town are both aiming for a quieter transfer market period, with both Daniel Farke and Kieran McKenna happy with their settled squads.

However, both will likely have to fend off interest in key players, which could force them into action if anyone departs.

Meanwhile, Southampton and Leicester City are planning for some activity in the January window, as they look to fight for a top two spot in 2024.

January transfer plans

The Saints were interested in adding another winger to their ranks in the summer, but failed to get any deal over the line.

It is expected that the south coast club could go back in for a target in that area, although the promising performances of Adam Armstrong on the right flank may convince the recruitment staff otherwise.

Otherwise, it is not anticipated that Martin will look to strengthen any other parts of his first team squad at St. Mary’s.

Meanwhile, Leicester may look to make a number of additions, with another winger potentially being sought.

The Foxes may have one eye on life back in the Premier League already given their eight point gap to third place Leeds.

A left-sided defender and another centre-midfielder are also being targeted as potential arrivals in January, so it could be a busy month for the league leaders.

Championship promotion race standings

All three recently-relegated sides will be aiming to go straight back up, but Ipswich are proving a fierce competitor and they sit seven points clear of the Whites.

However, key player Leif Davis is attracting Premier League interest going into January, so McKenna will be wary of potentially losing important parts of his side.

Ipswich are second in the table, aiming for back-to-back promotions from League One to the top flight.

Meanwhile, the other three members of the current top four are aiming to spend just one campaign in the second division, having been relegated last season.

The quartet is starting to pull away from the chasing pack, meaning it could become a four-way battle for the automatic promotion places in 2024.

January influence on the promotion battle

January is a key part of the term as it is the clubs’ only real opportunity to strengthen midway through the campaign.

Ipswich are up against a tough battle to keep their top two spot, but for the sake of squad harmony they may actually be better off sticking with what they have instead of making signings.

Keeping Davis will be key, as he has been one of the best players in the Championship this season.

Southampton could look for another winger, but the return to full fitness of Ross Stewart may see Armstrong take up that role more often in the second part of the season.