Nottingham Forest edge closer to striking Man United transfer agreement

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner, according to The Athletic.

The midfielder spent last season away from Old Trafford, spending the first half of the season on loan at Watford before joining Forest in the second half of the campaign.

The 20-year-old impressed for the Reds, scoring four goals in a total of 20 appearances and producing a string of dazzling displays in central midfield.

Garner was heavily involved in United’s pre-season schedule, featuring against the likes of Derby County, Brentford and Everton, but looks set for another loan exit.

The plan was always said to be to send the midfielder out on another loan spell, but this would not be sanctioned until signing a new deal.

According to Football Insider, Garner has now agreed a new four-year deal with the Red Devils, and is now expected to depart on loan.

And, according to The Athletic, Forest are now closing in on the loan signing of Garner, as they look to add their fourth summer signing to the squad.

Forest have fallen to three defeats in their first three league games of the season, and head to Stoke City this weekend.

The Verdict

It would give Forest a real lift if they were to land Garner’s signature on loan.

A number of clubs have been interested in him this summer, therefore it would be a statement of intent and a coup for Forest to get him back.

They desperately need a bit of creativity and inspiration from a deep-lying midfield role, as Ryan Yates and Jack Colback are seen to be too much of a muchness.