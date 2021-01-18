Significant Jack Wilshere update emerges regarding AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam.

Wilshere has been without a club since the end of October, having mutually terminated his contract at West Ham United.

Wilshere made only 19 appearances during his two-year stint with the Hammers, but he is more known for his time at Arsenal.

The 29-year-old made 198 appearances for the Gunners, and has played at the highest level for England, too.

Wilshere, in an attempt to keep his fitness high, has been training with Championship side Bournemouth for the last month.

And, having seemingly impressed Jason Tindall, the club have now agreed a short-term deal with the midfielder, with an announcement set to be made in the next 24 hours.

Wilshere is no stranger to Bournemouth having featured 27 times for the club in a loan spell back in 2016/17.

The Verdict

This could be an excellent signing for Bournemouth.

Wilshere has had his fair share of injury troubles in the past, but there can be no denying his ability and quality on the ball.

He’s still at a good age, and he is another excellent option for Tindall to choose from in midfield.

A short-term deal is good for both parties. It gives Wilshere a chance to win a future at the Vitality Stadium, and if he doesn’t perform well, then he’d be leaving at the end of the season anyway.