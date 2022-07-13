Significant injury update emerges on Watford midfielder

Watford midfielder Imran Louza will miss the first month of the 2022/23 season through injury, a report from The Watford Observer has revealed.

Louza made the move to Vicarage Road from French side Nantes for a reported €10million fee last summer, signing a five-year deal with the club.

The midfielder went on to make 22 appearances in all competitions for Watford last season, as the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Can you get 30/30 on this Watford quiz?

1 of 30 When were the club founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

However, Louza missed the latter stages of the campaign due to a knee problem, and having undergone an operation on that issue, it seems he will now miss the start of the new season as well.

According to this latest update, Louza now looks set to miss the first month of the campaign, despite the fact there were no issues with the operation.

Discussing the situation surrounding Louza’s recovery, recently appointed Watford boss Rob Edwards was quoted as saying: “He had the surgery at the end of the season, and I knew that was the situation when I came here.

“Everything went fine and he’s working at the training ground. I never like putting exact time frames on that sort of thing, but we’re talking weeks rather than months.”

Watford are set to begin the Championship season on Monday 1st August, when they host Sheffield United at Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be rather frustrating from a Watford perspective.

The Hornets are going to be expected to push for promotion back to the Premier League this season, and will want to hit the ground running in their attempts to do that.

Having a full squad fit and available from the start of the campaign would certainly help their cause in that respect, although Louza’s situation means that is not going to happen.

Even so, Edwards’ admission that he will be out for “weeks rather than months” may be some relief, since it means the scenario is not as bad as it could have been for Watford and the midfielder.