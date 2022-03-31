Significant injury update emerges on key Plymouth Argyle man

Plymouth Argyle striker Ryan Hardie will miss at least the club’s next two games through injury, Pilgrims manager Steven Schumacher has revealed.

Hardie has been in outstanding form for Plymouth this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists 43 appearances in all competitions for the club.

However, the striker was forced off during the second half of last week’s 1-0 defeat away at Ipswich Town, which ended Plymouth’s run of six straight wins.

It has now been revealed that that setback will keep Hardie on the sidelines for a matter of weeks with a thigh strain, that as a Grade One injury, should at least mean he is available before the end of the season.

Providing an update on Harvie in his pre-match press conference ahead of Plymouth’s clash with fifth-placed Oxford on Saturday, Schumacher was quoted by Plymouth Live as saying: “Grade one is usually two to three weeks. This one, because Ryan is an explosive player, might be about three weeks but he’s confident that it won’t be.

“It depends how quick he recovers. I don’t think he has had many muscle injuries since he has been here. We will always err on the side of caution because you don’t want to throw him back in too soon.

“We will just see how he goes, but we are definitely going to be missing him for the next couple of games.”

As things stand, Plymouth are currently fourth in the League One table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and seven clear of seventh placed Sunderland.

If Hardie’s absence is restricted to two games, he will also miss the visit to Burton on the 9th April, and Plymouth will be hopeful of having him back for the Easter double header with Wycombe and Sunderland the following weekend.

The Verdict

This will be a rather considerable concern for those of a Plymouth persuasion you feel.

Hardie has been in outstanding form this season, playing a huge role in the Pilgrims League One play-off push.

As a result, they will surely be keen to have his attacking influence back as soon as possible, given the vast majority of their remaining games are tough assignments against promotion rivals.

However, as Schumacher says, they may have to be careful not to rush him back too quickly, and risk another setback for both the club and the player from a longer term perspective.