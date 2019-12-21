Significant Huddersfield transfer development shared as Cowley prepares to reshape squad

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley is preparing to get rid of Terence Kongolo, Adama Diakhaby and Isaac Mbenza in the January transfer window, according to the Yorkshire Post.

The Terriers are currently suffering with plenty of injury problems, but despite that Cowley has left all three of Kongolo, Diakhaby and Mbenza out of his side over the last few weeks, as he looks to move the three players on in January as he looks to raise funds to bring in some new additions.

Mbenza, who joined Huddersfield on a permanent deal in the summer having spent last term on loan with the Terriers, has not featured for Huddersfield since coming off the bench in the second half of their 1-0 win at Stoke City back at the start of October.

Meanwhile, both Kongolo and Diakhaby have also found themselves frozen out of the side in the last few weeks since they featured in the Terriers’ 5-2 defeat at Bristol City at the end of November, and that could prove to be the last game at the club for the pair.

The Verdict

Given Huddersfield’s current injury problems it says an awful lot about what Cowley thoughts on the trio are at the moment, with none of the three player managing to force their way back into contention.

Cowley, though, knows that he will probably be needing to sell before he can buy in January, so he would have had to identify players within his squad who the club can sell to raise funds without weakening his starting line-up, and it appears he has made his mind over the futures of the trio.

The Terriers have spent a lot of money on bringing the trio to the club, but it has just not worked out for them since Cowley took charge, and the club need to ensure that they back their manager in allowing them to leave and then giving him the funds to sign the player he feels can make a positive difference.