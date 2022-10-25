Significant Huddersfield Town update involving Dean Hoyle emerges

Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle has revealed that he is stepping away from day-to-day operations at the Terriers – and will try to find a new individual or consortium to purchase the club.

Hoyle oversaw Huddersfield’s greatest achievement of modern times when they were promoted to the Premier League in 2017, and were able to remain in the top flight of English football for two seasons before returning to the Championship.

Citing health issues, Hoyle sold a majority share of the club in 2019 to Phil Hodgkinson, but when the latter saw some of his businesses collapse into administration late last year, Hoyle returned to the club as chairman, but still as minority shareholder whilst providing financial support.

He has faced much criticism over the summer though following the sales of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo to Nottingham Forest, which followed after the West Yorkshire outfit came within 90 minutes of a return to the top flight in the play-offs, as well as allowing head coach Carlos Corberan to resign from his post.

The ill-fated decision to appoint Danny Schofield as head coach backfired and there was also criticism aimed at Hoyle for the subsequent appointment of Mark Fotheringham, and that appears to be his last major decision as owner.

In a statement posted on the club’s official website, Hoyle has announced that Dave Baldwin has not only been made Managing Director to take over the running of the club on a daily basis, but he has also been tasked with the responsibility of trying to find a party to purchase the Terriers to take them forward.

The Verdict

Even though Hoyle was in charge at the very top when Huddersfield experienced the jubilation of Premier League football, his reputation has soured a little bit in recent years.

Hoyle lost his spark and interest in the club due to his illness, and it appears that he wasn’t able to regain that – despite being so close to a return to the top flight earlier this year.

All this time Hoyle has not been the majority shareholder as he didn’t acquire Hodgkinson’s stake in the club, but he has been the one providing the money and making the tough decisions, placing him under intense scrutiny.

That is now set to end though, and in the coming months the Terriers could be under complete new ownership.