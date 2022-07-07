Significant Huddersfield Town update emerges involving Carlos Corberan

Carlos Corberan is set to leave Huddersfield Town, according to Mike McGrath.

The Telegraph reporter claims that the Terriers’ boss is set to leave the club as pre-season preparations get underway for the latest campaign.

Corberan has been with the club for two years and led the club to 20th and 3rd place finishes in his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The team’s rise through the Championship has been an impressive sight as the club narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

A run to the play-off finals saw the team fall just short with a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest securing the team’s status in the second tier for another year.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Huddersfield Town players – Are they true or false?

It remains to be seen what will happen next for the role of manager at Huddersfield, but the Spaniard is a hugely popular figure at the club.

This will come as a disappointment to many supporters, with the boss having exceeded expectations during his time at the Yorkshire outfit.

Corberan has previously coached Cypriot clubs Emis and Doxa, with Huddersfield being his first managerial role in England.

The Verdict

This will be a big blow to the club’s pre-season preparations, with Corberan becoming a hugely important figure.

A replacement will need to be sought as the recruitment also looks to strengthen the team.

This also comes at a time when the likes of Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien are considering their exits from the club.

Corberan has proven himself a very capable coach, who will no doubt be one of the hottest free agents going for many clubs in the Championship, and maybe even in the Premier League.