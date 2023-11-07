Highlights Reading owner Dai Yongge has paid the club's outstanding HMRC tax bills..

Despite the payment, supporters should still be angry at Dai for the decline of the club under his ownership.

The situation at Reading is unacceptable, with relegation to the fourth tier looming. A sale would be best for both the club and Mr Dai.

Reading owner Dai Yongge has paid the club's outstanding HMRC tax bills, according to Reading Chronicle journalist James Earnshaw.

The Royals have struggled financially in the past year - and these problems have only got worse in recent months.

Wages were initially an issue, with the Berkshire outfit failing to pay players on time and in full on three occasions last term, which led to a one-point deduction being applied.

A further three points were deducted in September after Dai failed to inject 125% of the club's wage bill into a designated account, and those penalties haven't aided the Royals who currently sit at the bottom of the League One table, below Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town and Cheltenham.

League One Relegation Zone P GD Pts 21 Carlisle United 16 -6 14 22 Fleetwood Town 15 -10 13 23 Cheltenham Town 15 -18 8 24 Reading 14 -12 6

Reading's struggles to pay HMRC

Paying HMRC has been a more recent issue with these bills not being paid on time on numerous occasions now, which has led to numerous embargoes.

The club were charged by the EFL for continued non-payment earlier this month and although it's unclear what punishment will be given out by the Independent Disciplinary Commission, many Reading supporters are fearing a points deduction will be on the way.

Another deduction may all but confirm the Royals' place in League Two next season, if they manage to remain afloat as a football club.

Another winding-up petition has also been launched by HMRC, which left the club facing days in court and potential liquidation.

But it has been confirmed by Reading Chronicle journalist Earnshaw this morning that Dai has paid the bills in full, which should mean the club's future is safe in the short term.

Whether he will be able to continue paying bills remains to be seen though - and this will be a big concern to supporters.

How should Reading supporters feel about Dai Yongge now?

Supporters should feel just as angry at Dai as they were before this news emerged, because he has caused so much damage to the football club.

He will go down as one of the worst owners in EFL history, with on-field and off-field failure contributing to the decline of what was once a very stable club.

The Royals were one game away from the Premier League when he took charge of the club - but now they are staring relegation to the fourth tier in the face and that is simply unacceptable.

Supporters can accept relegation - but the Berkshire side's situation was totally avoidable and it's a shame they are in their current situation.

Not only have the Royals failed on the pitch on Dai's watch, but communication with supporters has also been poor up until recent times, and the owner hasn't even bothered to talk directly to the supporters in recent times.

The CEO he hired shouldn't be in his current position either, with his failure to speak to the fans regularly causing real anger.

The sooner the Royals are sold, the better, because then the club can start to look towards a brighter future.

Things are getting worse and worse under Dai's ownership - and there's no way back for him now.

A divorce between Dai and the club is much-needed - and you have to feel this is the best option for both parties now.