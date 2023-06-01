Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani offered Elland Road as security for a £26 million bank loan in his takeover bid for Sampdoria.

According to The Athletic, the Italian co-signed a heads and terms agreement in which the club’s stadium would act as collateral in his bid to purchase the Serie A club.

Radrizzani’s bid is in conjunction with business partner Gestio Capital, as they seek to potentially borrow €30 million to help take over the Italian side.

What is the latest in the takeover situation at Leeds United?

Radrizzani is the majority shareholder of Leeds, holding a 56 per cent stake in the Championship club.

Leeds suffered relegation to the second tier last Sunday with a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season.

The Italian came under criticism for not being present at Elland Road for the team’s clash with Spurs, as he was working on a deal to purchase Sampdoria instead.

Leeds are currently under a potential takeover proposal themselves, with 49ers Enterprises looking to purchase the 56 per cent stake that Radrizzani holds, having already bought a 44 per cent stake in the Yorkshire club.

Radrizzani has announced that an agreement has been reached for the purchase of Sampdoria.

However, it has since emerged that the Leeds stadium may have been used as collateral for a loan to help fund the deal.

“What [Radrizzani’s company] Aser Ventures does with its assets… including Leeds and Elland Road.. it's none of your business,” said Radrizzani in response to the story, via The Athletic.

How will the Sampdoria takeover impact the Leeds United takeover bid?

It is understood that no agreement has yet been reached between 49ers Enterprises and Radrizzani.

People close to the Americans are also understood to have not been told about this development related to Elland Road.

It remains to be seen how this move from the current Leeds owner will impact the potential takeover of the club by the US-based company.

What next for Leeds United?

This will not go down well with Leeds United supporters, who will not want the club’s stadium jeopardised in any way.

It is still unclear whether Elland Road was actually used as collateral in a loan, as it has not as of yet been registered as lodged at the Companies House.

Radrizzani initially bought the stadium as a show of good faith to Leeds supporters, so if it has been used to secure a loan then that will be a potentially quite sour note to possibly end his reign in charge at the club.

However, it remains to be seen whether the takeover attempt by the 49ers Enterprises will still go through following relegation from the Premier League.