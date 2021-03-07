Significant development shared over key Portsmouth figure

Portsmouth are planning to keep Kenny Jackett in charge until the end of the season, despite their embarrassing defeat at Northampton yesterday.

The 4-1 hammering at Sixfields continued their poor recent run of form, with Pompey now winning just one of their last six league games.

With promotion expected, it leaves the side clinging on to the final play-off place, so the pressure had already built on the former Wolves boss.

And, it intensified given the manner of yesterday’s defeat, as the Cobblers were incredibly four goals up at half-time.

Therefore, even more calls for Jackett to go followed the game, but the Portsmouth News have confirmed that the hierarchy have no intention of removing the boss from his position at this stage of the campaign.

The update claims that the players still have belief in the manager, who has won promotion from this level in the past, and the board are hoping that a siege mentality can be created to help the side to promotion.

Pompey are about to embark on a very difficult run in the league though, with their next three against Sunderland, Peterborough and Ipswich.

The verdict

The Portsmouth fans are understandably livid at the game yesterday, and ultimately that’s down to the manager.

But, whilst the majority will disagree with this decision, it’s good to get some clarity about his situation, and Jackett is fortunate to still be in his job given the expectation at Fratton Park.

Now, the focus is on the huge game at Sunderland, which would be the ideal time to get back to winning ways.

