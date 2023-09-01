Highlights Armel Bella-Kotchap will not be joining Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund as the German transfer window has closed without a deal being completed.

Bella-Kotchap's potential transfer to Germany falling through means he is more likely to stay at Southampton, but there is still a chance he could move to another Premier League club before the English window closes.

Despite a previous injury, Bella-Kotchap is now back to fitness and could be a good option for Southampton's defense, alongside recent signings Mason Holgate and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Armel Bella-Kotchap will not be joining Bayern Munich from Southampton after the German transfer window shut without a deal being complete.

Armel Bella-Kotchap misses out on German transfer

The German international only joined the Saints last year, and whilst it was a disappointing campaign on the whole, as the south coast side suffered relegation to the Championship, he was one of few to emerge with any credit.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there has been plenty of interest in Bella-Kotchap, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich having both been heavily linked with the former Bochum man.

In the last few hours, it became apparent that Thomas Tuchel’s side were pushing hardest to get the player, after they failed to sign Trevor Chalobah from Chelsea.

However, with the German deadline at 5pm, nothing was finalised in time, as confirmed by Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenburg, meaning Bella-Kotchap will not be joining the Bundesliga champions, or Dortmund.

Does this mean Southampton will keep Armel Bella-Kotchap?

Naturally, this news will have gone down well with the Saints support, as it means that Bella-Kotchap is more likely to stay at the club.

But, it does not mean he is certain to stay. As we know, the English window is open until 11pm tonight, so there is still an opportunity for Premier League clubs to come in for the defender ahead of the deadline.

Whether Bella-Kotchap would want to move remains to be seen, as he may think he is better to hold off until January to see if the German interest emerges again.

So, it remains to be seen how it plays out, but there’s now a real possibility that Bella-Kotchap will be part of Russell Martin’s squad this season, and that will be a major boost for the manager.

Is Armel Bella-Kotchap ready to play for Southampton?

Following on from that, it has been a disrupted pre-season for the centre-back, as he suffered a bad injury against Nottingham Forest last season, which has put him further behind his teammates.

But, Bella-Kotchap is now back to fitness, as he made the bench for the win over QPR last time out, so he will certainly come into Martin’s thinking moving forward.

It seems unlikely that Martin will play Bella-Kotchap against Sunderland tomorrow, but it’s another good option to add to Mason Holgate and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who strengthened the defence this summer.

What next for Southampton?

There’s still a lot of business to be done for the south coast side ahead of the deadline, but the main thing is that they didn’t enter the final day in a desperate position.

The early season results have been really positive, with the players buying into what Martin wants, and he has made some key additions to help the squad. So, there is a real feeling that Southampton are well positioned to finish in the top two this season.

Martin’s men are back in action with the long trip to the Stadium of Light for the 12:20 game against Sunderland on Saturday.