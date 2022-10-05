Significant development shared involving potential Middlesbrough managerial target

Steve Cooper is set to stay at Nottingham Forest for now, seemingly ending Middlesbrough’s chances of appointing him as Chris Wilder’s successor.

The 42-year-old performed a miracle to help the Reds to promotion last season but a dismal start to the Premier League prompted speculation he could leave.

As a result, it was suggested Boro would be monitoring his situation as they consider Cooper for their vacant managerial role.

However, in a fresh development shared this afternoon, it has been confirmed by reporter John Percy that Cooper will remain at the City Ground and his sacking isn’t imminent, so he will take charge of Monday night’s game at Aston Villa at least.

Whilst a defeat could see unpredictable owner Evangelos Marinakis search for a replacement, the fact he stays for now at least is likely to force Boro to look elsewhere.

Leo Percovich is leading the team for tonight’s game against Birmingham City and there’s no clear timeframe on when a new appointment will be made.

Former Watford boss Rob Edwards is the favourite with the bookmakers to land the top job at the Riverside Stadium.

The verdict

From Middlesbrough’s perspective, it’s natural that you would wait to see what happened with Cooper because he proved last season that he is a fantastic manager at this level.

But, you can’t imagine they will keep waiting on the chance he may be sacked so this update should ensure they continue their search.

There are still many good options out there and it’s about finding the right man as quickly as possible as they look to get this talented squad climbing the table.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.