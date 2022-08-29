Significant development shared in Sunderland’s transfer pursuit of PSG player

Sunderland’s move to sign PSG’s Edouard Michut has stalled after the French champions tried to change the deal at the last minute.

It’s no secret that the Black Cats were in advanced talks to sign the player, who was even spotted at the Stadium of Light over the weekend as the transfer seemed imminent.

However, there has been a late twist, as reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed that there has been a problem that has resulted in the player returning to the French capital.

“There’s an issue for Edouard Michut deal between PSG and Sunderland. It was agreed also with player already at the stadium last weekend — but PSG wanted to add a new last minute clause in the deal, not accepted.

“Michut is now returning to Paris to train with PSG.”

It remains to be seen whether a deal be resurrected, but this will be a blow for the Wearside outfit who are hoping to bring in several new signings ahead of the deadline, as well as appointing Alex Neil’s successor as he left for Stoke City.

Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

The verdict

This is a real shame for Sunderland as Michut looked like a very exciting signing and someone who could bring more quality and creativity to the team.

But, you can’t really blame the club for this one. They obviously thought they had the deal tied up, which is why he was at the ground on Saturday, and PSH age moved the goalposts.

With the deadline so close, Sunderland must look elsewhere quickly if there’s no chance of sorting this out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.