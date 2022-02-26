Significant development shared in potential Derby County takeover

Mike Ashley is ‘inching closer’ to completing a deal to buy Derby County.

The Rams’ off-field issues are well-known, with the club having entered administration earlier this season. Therefore, the priority for a few months now has been to find a buyer.

Even though it has been a frustrating and worrying process for the fans, it does appear that they are close to finalising an agreement.

It had been reported recently that the deadline for any offers had passed, with the administrators then deciding a preferred bidder before hopefully finalising the deal.

And, TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed that former Newcastle United owner Ashley is the one leading the race.

“No official confirmation but had a strong word that Mike Ashley’s takeover at #DCFC is inching closer.”

Whilst Ashley was not a popular figure on Tyneside, he is widely regarded as a successful businessman and it should be noted that he left the Magpies in a fine financial position before they were taken over earlier in the campaign.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby side are currently eight points from safety ahead of today’s game at Luton Town.

The verdict

This is good news for Derby fans as they just desperately want the club to do a deal with a new owner as it will allow them to look forward after months of uncertainty.

It’s well-known that Ashley is one of several interested parties, so this update suggests he is the one that will be named as the preferred bidder.

Of course, Derby supporters aren’t going to get too carried away as they’ve had plenty of setbacks in the past but this does at least look promising.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.