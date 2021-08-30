Significant development shared in Nottingham Forest’s multi-million pound pursuit of striker

Nottingham Forest are expected to complete the signing of Bordeaux’s Josh Maja after agreeing a €4.5m fee for the striker.

Chris Hughton’s side have endured a miserable start to the campaign, with a 1-1 draw at Derby County this weekend the first point the team have picked up after five games.

Therefore, the club have been desperate to strengthen before the deadline, and it was revealed earlier today that Maja was a target.

A further development has been shared on that pursuit, as L’Équipe have confirmed that the Ligue 1 outfit have accepted an offer from the Reds for Maja.

They add that the 22-year-old will now travel to England to discuss personal terms with Forest before having a medical to finalise the move ahead of the 11pm deadline tomorrow.

Bringing in the former Sunderland man would be a decent capture for Forest, with Maja shining for the Black Cats in League One previously, whilst he managed three goals in 15 appearances for Fulham as they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The verdict

It’s clear that Forest need another striker and Maja ticks a lot of boxes. Firstly, he is a young player who has the potential to improve, which means this makes business sense.

More importantly, he has qualities that will improve the team with his ability to run in behind and he is someone who is an assured finisher.

So, Forest should be desperate to get this over the line and their start to the season suggests he will be a major upgrade on what they currently have at the club.

