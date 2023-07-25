Highlights Leeds United are close to signing Glen Kamara from Rangers in a £5 million deal, beating out competition from other clubs.

Leeds United are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers, with the Championship side set to beat a host of clubs to his signature.

Leeds closing in on deal for Rangers’ Glen Kamara

It’s no secret that the Whites are keen for midfield reinforcements as they prepare for life back in the second division, and the Finland international is someone who has been linked with a move to Elland Road in the past few weeks.

And, according to Football Insider, it appears the move is now close to happening, as they state that the 27-year-old is in discussions over the transfer, with Leeds having seen off plenty of competition to emerge as the frontrunners.

“Rangers star Glen Kamara is closing in on a £5million move to Leeds United, sources have told Football Insider. Kamara is in advanced talks with the Championship side over a move this summer.

“The 27-year-old’s ball retention skills have made him an attractive prospect for Championship clubs and he has been on the radar of up to ten second-tier clubs.”

Do Leeds need Glen Kamara?

As mentioned, the midfield area is a problem for Leeds. In truth, it was last season, with Tyler Adams the main man when he played, but an injury issue meant he missed the run-in, and he will be out until September.

There are still doubts over whether the USA international will stay, with Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw having left this summer, so it’s an area that needs addressing as soon as possible for Daniel Farke, even with Ethan Ampadu’s arrival.

Following on from that, Kamara seems a good fit in terms of the qualities he has. He has the physicality to cope with the Championship having played in Scotland, but he will also bring mobility and quality in possession.

There’s no doubt he has struggled in the past year or so, but it should be remembered that he was a player who helped Rangers win the league in Scotland, and advance to the latter stages in Europe, including a Europa League final. So, he has a good pedigree.

How much will Glen Kamara cost?

It’s clear the midfielder is not in Michael Beale’s plans at the moment, so a move would suit all parties. The fact Rangers are open to a sale makes this more straightforward, for a player who has a contract at Ibrox until 2025.

It’s thought a £5m fee will be enough to get this deal done, and that’s unlikely to be problematic for Leeds. With the two clubs in advanced talks, you would imagine a broad agreement is in place, even if there are finer details to sort.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

With the delay in the 49ers takeover, and Farke’s appointment not confirmed until earlier this month, Leeds were always going to be playing catch-up this summer.

Departures are necessary after relegation to the Premier League, but with many players going out on loan, they haven’t brought in the money they have expected. Nevertheless, the £5m for Kamara wouldn’t be a problem, and it strengthens a key area in the team.

Leeds start their Championship season against Cardiff on August 6.