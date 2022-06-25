Significant development shared in Cardiff City’s transfer pursuit of Gareth Bale

Cardiff City look set to miss out on signing Gareth Bale, with the forward poised to join Los Angeles FC.

The 32-year-old is going to be a free agent when his deal with Real Madrid officially expires in the next week and it had been suggested he could join the Bluebirds, with some reports indicating a deal was close.

However, it appears Bale will not be making the emotional switch to Steve Morison’s side, as journalist Tom Bogert confirmed that a move to LAFC is instead on the cards.

“LAFC are finalizing a deal to sign superstar Gareth Bale, per sources. Bale is a free agent as his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. The 32-year-old won 5 Champions Leagues, 3 La Ligas & more in Spain. Deal will NOT require DP spot.”

It was always going to be difficult for Cardiff to convince the attacker to join the club given his status in the game, with Bale also picking his next destination carefully as he looks to be in the best condition possible for the World Cup with Wales in November.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

This is a blow for Cardiff as Bale would’ve been a dream signing in terms of what he could offer to the team on the pitch and how he would lift the fans.

But, it was always going to be tough to convince him to drop to the Championship and that has proven to be the case.

Moving to LA will give him a great lifestyle, whilst the MLS is not as intense as the Championship which will have been a factor as he focuses on staying fit and starring for Wales in Qatar.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.