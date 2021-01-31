Significant development shared in Birmingham City’s pursuit of 11-goal striker

Birmingham City will not be signing Kevin Nisbet from Hibs after their final offer of around £3m was rejected.

The striker has been a revelation in the Scottish Premiership this season after a £250,000 summer move from Dunfermline, scoring 11 goals in 23 games so far and impressing with his movement and finishing ability.

That had understandably caught the attention of clubs in England, and Blues were desperate to finalise a deal for the 23-year-old before tomorrow’s deadline.

However, they have been unable to reach an agreement with the Edinburgh outfit, with The Sun claiming that a last bid of up to £3m was turned down.

The update states that Blues are not prepared to offer any more for the former Raith man, so that’s the end of the matter as far as both clubs are concerned.

It remains to be seen whether Aitor Karanka will be able to bring in another number nine, although the club have had some success in the market, as they announced the capture of Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen this afternoon.

The verdict

This is a real blow for Birmingham as they are lacking a clinical goalscorer, and Nisbet seemed like the ideal addition on paper.

But, you can understand why the board are reluctant to offer more than £3m for a player who cost £250,000 just a matter of months ago.

Of course, it’s frustrating for the fans, but there are other options out there, and the club can’t be held to ransom, although they are now in a difficult position as they search for a player before the deadline, so they should’ve acted earlier in the market.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.