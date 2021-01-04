Significant development shared concerning Stoke City and Swansea City transfer target

Southampton forward Michael Obafemi will not be leaving the club in the transfer window after suffering a muscle injury that is expected to rule him out for a fairly lengthy period.

The 20-year-old had made an impact for the Saints in the Premier League last season, but he has struggled to replicate that in the current campaign.

Therefore, it had been suggested that the Irish international could secure a January move, with Swansea thought to be leading Stoke in the chase for the attacker.

However, that won’t be happening now, after reporter Dan Sheldon revealed that Obafemi is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury during training yesterday.

“Michael Obafemi sustained a significant muscle injury in training on Sunday, meaning any potential loan deal is off.”

That will be a major blow for both clubs, as the Swans are looking for an attacking option due to the lack of depth behind Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew.

Meanwhile, the Potters have struggled for goals after Tyrese Campbell picked up a knee injury that will end his season.

The verdict

This is a remarkable situation and the sort of freak incident that you read about every now and then.

Firstly, you have to have sympathy for Obafemi, as he has missed out on the chance to play regular football, so he is sure to be gutted.

Similarly, Stoke and Swansea will be disappointed as whoever was going to get the youngster would’ve been bringing in a very good player at this level, but now they have to look elsewhere.

