Significant development shared concerning key Portsmouth figure

Portsmouth are likely to keep faith in Kenny Jackett until the end of the season, although it’s ‘highly likely’ he will be replaced in the summer when his contract expires.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Sunderland last night condemned Pompey to a third straight loss in the league, with the side just about clinging on the final play-off place.

Therefore, the pressure is really starting to build on the former Wolves chief, who was expected to lead the club back to the Championship.

However, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed that the hierarchy at Fratton Park are not going to make a change for the run-in, although he indicated no new deal will be offered to Jackett.

“As it is, I’m informed from people at the club, that Jackett still has the backing of the board, at least until his contract expires in the summer. It’s highly unlikely that he will kept on beyond this summer.”

Of course, Jackett won’t have given up on promotion this season, but it’s clear that they need to get back to winning ways quickly, with high-flying Peterborough next up for Portsmouth.

The verdict

This is an interesting update for Pompey fans, although few would expect Jackett to be offered a new deal if they aren’t promoted.

The support will probably be upset that it’s clear Jackett is going to remain in charge, but it could be a very interesting summer ahead for the club.

For now, Jackett’s only focus has to be on promotion, as despite the negativity surrounding the club, they are still in the play-offs and can go up, if they improve quickly.

