Tottenham are ‘pushing hard’ to win the race to sign James Maddison, as they prepare to make an offer of around £40m for the Leicester City man this week.

Spurs keen on signing James Maddison from Leicester

The future of the England international was always going to be a hot topic this summer following the Foxes’ relegation. Even though Maddison wasn’t always at his best, he still managed ten goals and nine assists in 30 appearances, highlighting his quality.

With the 26-year-old also entering the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium, a summer move has always seemed likely, and it’s no secret that Newcastle and Spurs are both tracking Maddison.

However, in a fresh development, Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that it’s the Londoners who are looking to finalise an agreement for Maddison quickly.

“Tottenham Hotspur want to thrash out a deal with Leicester City for James Maddison this week and are set to submit their opening offer for the England international.

“Maddison is a priority target for new head coach Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham are now pushing hard to agree a fee with relegated Leicester in the next few days.

“Leicester are demanding up to £60 million for the attacking midfielder, who was part of England’s squad for this month’s European Championship qualifiers. Tottenham are prepared to pay an initial £40 million and want to strike a compromise which will include add-ons and further installments.”

It has been claimed by TalkSPORT that Leicester are prepared to lower their asking price as they seek to reach an agreement with Spurs.

Maddison is the subject of transfer interest from Spurs and Newcastle, reportedly.

James Maddison sale can fund Leicester rebuild

The reality is that Maddison was always going to leave this summer, but it’s about getting the best fee possible for Leicester. It will be a debate as to what that figure is, but if Leicester get a deal that could be around £50m for a player in the final year of his contract, then it has to be classed as good business.

For Maddison, the chance to join Spurs is one that will obviously appeal, and he will get a chance to play in the Premier League regularly as he looks to establish himself in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

As for Leicester, it’s obviously a massive blow to lose him, but this will provide much-needed funds after relegation, and it will give Enzo Maresca the chance to bring in his own players. So, from that perspective, a quick sale would be beneficial.