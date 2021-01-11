Significant development shared as Sheffield Wednesday continue search for new manager

Paul Cook has officially applied to be the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

The 53-year-old, who is currently the bookmakers favourite to land the job, is out of work having left Wigan when they were relegated to League One last year.

That didn’t tell the whole story of Cook’s time with the Latics though, as he had done a brilliant job to take them to the Championship, and a late points deduction was why they fell to the third tier.

Since his exit, Cook has made it clear he would welcome a return to football, and Yorkshire Live have revealed this evening that he was applied to take over at Hillsborough.

The Owls are on the lookout for a new manager after Tony Pulis was sacked just 45 days after he was appointed in late December.

Neil Thompson has been in caretaker charge since, and he has done extremely well, guiding Wednesday to three successive victories in all competitions.

The side are currently 21st in the Championship, outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The verdict

This seems like the perfect fit, so you can imagine the majority of Wednesday fans will be urging Dejphon Chansiri to get this finalised quickly.

Cook has done great work at his past few clubs, and he also has shown he can work under tough conditions whilst playing attractive football.

So, it feels like a no-brainer, but you can never predict what Chansiri is going to do, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

