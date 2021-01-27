Significant development shared as Sheffield Wednesday continue managerial search

Paul Cook has rejected the chance to be the new Sheffield Wednesday manager, after he was offered a deal that would only run until the end of the season.

The former Wigan boss has been out of work since leaving the Latics at the end of the previous campaign, and he formally applied to land the Owls post.

However, The Athletic have revealed that Cook has turned down an offer to succeed Tony Pulis after holding talks with key figures at Hillsborough.

They claim that an initial offer to take charge until the end of the season was turned down after talks were held, as Cook ideally wants his next club to be a place where he can build a long-term project.

For Wednesday, that means that Neil Thompson remains in charge on a temporary basis, and he is in the dugout for tonight’s crucial clash against Coventry City at St. Andrew’s.

The 57-year-old has done a fine job an interim basis since taking over, guiding the Yorkshire side to two league wins from two league games so far.

The verdict

You can understand why Cook has rejected this proposal, because he will understandably feel he warrants a longer deal.

After all, he is proven at this level and he has plans to bring long-term success to the next club he joins, which can’t be done in six months.

Only offering managers a six-month deal is going to make it hard for Wednesday to attract a good name, so it may be something they need to reconsider moving forward.

