Significant development shared as Gillingham identify 50-y/o as potential successor to Steve Evans

Gillingham have been granted permission by Bromley to speak to manager Andy Woodman about becoming their next boss.

The 50-year-old is in charge of the National League outfit, his first managerial role in a professional game, and he has done a fine job, with the side currently fifth as they look to win promotion to the Football League.

However, it appears they could lose Woodman, as Bromley confirmed today that they had reluctantly allowed him to speak to the Gills about succeeding Steve Evans, with chairman Robin Stanton-Gleaves admitting this opportunity could ‘difficult for Andy to refuse’.

Whoever does take charge of the club will be inheriting a side that are really struggling in League One. Gillingham are currently 23rd in the table having collected just 18 points from 25 games, meaning they are six points adrift.

If Woodman does decide to take the jump up to join the third tier outfit, Bromley will be required to compensation, which is something the Gills were already aware of before making the approach.

The verdict

You can understand why Gillingham have made a move for Woodman because the work he has done with Bromley has been outstanding, particularly when you consider some of the budgets he is now up against in the National League.

Of course, there will be concerns about the fact that he doesn’t have Football League experience as a boss, but Woodman is still a known and respected figure in the game.

This update suggests the deal is at an advanced stage and it would be no surprise if Woodman is named as the new boss.

