Significant development shared as Fulham identify successor to Scott Parker

Steve Cooper is set to be the new manager of Fulham as they prepare for Scott Parker’s exit to Bournemouth.

The Cottagers are back in the Championship next season and it appears that they will be doing so without their current boss, who is poised to join the Cherries.

As a result, the Fulham hierarchy will already be searching for a successor and South London Press reporter Rich Cawley has revealed that it’s ‘extremely likely’ that Cooper is going to leave Swansea to take over at Craven Cottage.

The former England youth coach has a good reputation in the game following his work with the national team at developing younger players, whilst he took the Welsh side to the play-off final last season.

That experience in the Championship will be attractive to key figures at Fulham as they target an immediate return to the Premier League.

Should the deal go through, it would leave Swansea on the lookout for a new boss, and they had been linked with Lincoln City chief Michael Appleton over the weekend.

The verdict

Parker’s move to Bournemouth has been in the pipeline for some time, so it’s given the Fulham board time to identify a replacement and it appears they’ve settled on Cooper.

Whilst there are some criticisms about the Swans chief, he does know the league, he will give opportunities to younger players and will fancy his chances at working for the Londoners, who will surely back him in the market as well.

From Swansea’s perspective, it’s far from ideal as they look ahead to pre-season and they will have to act swiftly to find a new boss.

