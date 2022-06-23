Significant development shared as Derby County takeover talks continue

David Clowes is set to be named as the preferred bidder as he looks to close a deal to buy Derby County.

The property developer, who is a fan of the Rams, had been in talks with Mel Morris about doing a deal to purchase Pride Park and he then would lease it back to whoever owned the club.

However, Clowes is now set for a more prominent role as he emerges as a serious candidate to buy the club, with Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett confirming he will be the preferred bidder.

“Local Derby businessman David Clowes expected to be given preferred bidder status to buy #dcfc tomorrow morning, when club staff will be told. V wealthy property developer and life-long Derby fan. Will have until next Wednesday to complete takeover.”

Rams boss Wayne Rooney will be desperate for a quick solution as he looks to build a squad that can compete in League One.

The East Midlands outfit are set to play Oxford United in the first game of the season at the end of July after the fixtures were released today.

The verdict

This is good news for Derby as they ultimately need someone to take over as soon as possible and Clowes seems like a serious contender.

After how things went with Chris Kirchner, you would hope that the administrators have picked the right person this time, so it’s now a case of waiting and seeing what happens.

For the support, it could be a nervy week ahead as they wait for fresh developments and hopefully official confirmation.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.