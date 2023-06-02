Vitor Campelos has left Chaves as he emerges as the clear frontrunner for the Cardiff City vacancy.

Who is Vitor Campelos?

The 48-year-old has spent the majority of his coaching career in his native Portugal, and he has enjoyed great success with Chaves in the past two seasons.

During his first campaign in charge, he took the club to promotion to the Primeira Liga, whilst they have had a brilliant return to the Portuguese top-flight, as they finished seventh in the table, just one place away from European qualification.

However, the future of Campelos was unclear, as his deal with Chaves was expiring at the end of the month, with reports claiming yesterday that he was attracting interest from the Bluebirds.

And, it appears that move could be happening, as media outlet Record has revealed that Chaves has confirmed Campelos’ departure on Friday evening.

Interestingly, they also add that the head coach chose not to renew his contract because he plans on moving abroad for his next role in the game.

Therefore, a proposed move to the Welsh side could be at an advanced stage, and with his deal having expired, Cardiff won’t have to pay compensation.

Mehmet Dalman has been leading the search for a new head coach for Vincent Tan after it was decided that Sabri Lamouchi wouldn’t be given an extension, despite keeping Cardiff in the Championship this season.

Campelos would be a bold choice for Cardiff City

This now seems as though it’s at an advanced stage, and you have to say this would be a bold, but exciting appointment for the Bluebirds. Campelos’ time with Chaves has been hugely impressive, and he clearly has a good tactical understanding and would be desperate to prove himself in English football.

From Cardiff’s perspective, the obvious risk is that he doesn’t have experience at this level, but they have gone down the route of English coaches in the past, and it hasn’t really worked. So, to get someone with top-flight pedigree, and a coach who has shown he can work on a budget and will improve players, is obviously going to appeal.

So, with Campelos’ exit having now been confirmed, you would think it’s a matter of time before he lands the Cardiff job, and he will then need to get to work ahead of what is going to be a very busy summer for him in the Welsh capital as he looks to make his own mark on the squad in the coming weeks and months.