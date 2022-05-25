Significant development shared as Burnley edge closer to appointing new boss

Burnley are set to appoint Vincent Kompany as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor.

The Clarets made the decision to sack Dyche earlier in the campaign, with coach Mike Jackson taking over until the end of the season.

Whilst the coach did a good job, he couldn’t prevent the side from slipping to relegation, which was confirmed with a defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

Since then, it’s been about planning for next season and bringing in a new boss, with plenty of names linked with the vacancy in recent weeks, including Kompany’s, with the Belgian currently in charge of Anderlecht.

And, according to the Guardian, there has been a breakthrough in talks with the Manchester City legend, who is now ‘close’ to landing the job.

The 36-year-old’s Anderlecht side have just finished third in the Belgian top-flight, meaning they have qualified for the European Conference League.

A switch to Turf Moor would be his first managerial role in England, and he would be taking over a Burnley side that will hope to push for promotion back to the top-flight next season.

The verdict

This would be a very exciting appointment as Kompany is obviously a very well-respected figure in the game and his Anderlecht team have played stylish, attacking football since he was appointed.

Of course, there are risks to this as Burnley’s financial situation is concerning, so you would think they need to get promoted immediately and Kompany doesn’t have experience at this level.

On the whole though, this could be an inspired decision as the club look to move into a bright new direction and it will be interesting to see how he does.

