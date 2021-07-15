Significant development shared as Birmingham try to see off fierce competition to land Wolves man

Lee Bowyer is ‘very optimistic’ that Birmingham City will win the race to sign Dion Sanderson from Wolves.

Lee Bowyer very optimistic about @BCFC’s hopes of bringing in @Wolves defender Dion Sanderson for the season. Hear what Bowyer has to say on @bbcwm just after 5.30 during @DazHaleWM’s show – including his thoughts on new signings Tahith Chong and Juan Castillo. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) July 15, 2021

The centre-back is highly-rated at Molineux but he has found game time hard to come by, and, even though Bruno Lage has succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo in charge of Wanderers, it appears Sanderson will be departing.

It had been reported earlier this month that Newcastle and Sunderland were keen to do a permanent deal for the 21-year-old, although Wolves would rather send the defender out on loan – and preferably to the Championship.

And, that could be happening now, with BBC Radio WM journalist Richard Wilford revealing that the Blues chief expressed real confidence that a deal will be done.

“Lee Bowyer very optimistic about @BCFC’s hopes of bringing in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson for the season.”

Sanderson has had temporary spells at Cardiff City and Sunderland in recent seasons, with the centre-back really shining at the Stadium of Light in the previous campaign.

Sheffield United were another club that are thought to have been monitoring the player this summer.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season? Stephen Clemence Nicky Butt Kenny Cunningham Damien Johnson

The verdict

This would be a major coup for Blues when you look at the number of clubs that want to sign Sanderson.

Clearly, he is a hugely talented defender and he will provide Bowyer with another option in central defence, which is much-needed considering the side lack depth in that area.

The fact another Premier League club are loaning a player to St. Andrew’s shows how well Bowyer is regarded as a coach who can develop players and this would continue what has been a very good window for Birmingham City so far.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.