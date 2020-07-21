Significant development revealed as QPR close in on attacker signing

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to finish this season on a high tomorrow evening as they face a West Bromwich Albion side that is aiming to earn promotion to the Premier League.

For the Hoops, no such prize is on offer this season and fans will be hoping that a productive summer can be embarked upon so they can at least put up a play-off fight next year.

Who they sign, and who they lose, will likely decide where they end up but one man looking like a potential arrival is Wigan Athletic attacker Kieffer Moore.

Indeed, Alan Nixon has revealed that the striker is free to speak to the Hoops over a move, though details over the fee still need to be sorted out:

Wigan. Qpr. Moore free to speak about move. However size of first payment not yet agreed. Need big money up top. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 21, 2020

The Verdict

Where Jordan Hugill ends up next season remains to be seen with his loan away from West Ham coming to an end but it looks as though the Hoops are already putting their contingency plan into place.

Moore is a good number 9 with power and presence up front and in many ways will do the same job that Hugill has this season.

How much he costs remains to be seen, but Wigan won’t be able to hold the R’s to ransom as they need the money.