Significant development emerges in Middlesbrough and Derby County off-pitch saga

Middlesbrough have announced that an agreement has been reached with Derby County.

The two clubs had a disagreement over a claim worth around £40 million to Middlesbrough.

Derby County’s administrators Quantuma had been unable to resolve this dispute, which has played a role in the lack of development over a new owner taking over the club.

However, the two clubs have today announced that an agreement has been reached.

Derby County released a statement, which was also posted to Middlesbrough’s official website, which read:

“As a direct result of private conversations between Mel Morris and Steve Gibson both parties are pleased to announce that they have reached an accord on a resolution of the claims by Middlesbrough Football Club against Derby County Football Club, and others.

“The basis of that accord will remain private but details have been shared with Quantuma the Administrators for Derby County who will urgently prepare the legal documentation to ratify the accord.

“Gibson and Morris were keen to develop an accord ahead of the Boro vs DCFC fixture to be played at the Riverside stadium tomorrow. The claim has clearly been the source of much concern to both sets of fans, and especially those of DCFC. The fact that a resolution has been discussed and agreed should be comforting to both sets of supporters.

“Details of the accord shall remain private. However, it is important for all interested parties, including potential bidders, to be confident that the Boro claim will not be an impediment to DCFC progressing its plans for a sale of the club.

“Carl Jackson, partner on behalf of Quantuma, administrators of Derby County, said: “We are pleased to see that an acceptable resolution has been identified which allows us to push forward with our plans for the sale of the club.”

Former Derby owner Mel Morris met with Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson directly to help resolve the dispute.

Morris put the club into administration last September, with the club still yet to confirm a new owner.

Despite the agreement being kept private, this will no doubt help Derby in their pursuit of a new owner of the club which should help avoid it from being liquidated.

The two clubs were hoping to come to this agreement ahead of their upcoming game against each other this weekend at the Riverside.

Derby received a 21-point deduction for going into administration, which has left the club fighting against relegation.

Meanwhile, Boro are battling for a play-off place as they seek promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

This is good news for all parties involved. Middlesbrough should now be able to move on from this saga.

While Derby should now be one step closer to confirming a new owner.

Quantuma needs to help the club provide proof of funds for the rest of the season before the end of the month, otherwise fears of liquidation may become an unfortunate reality.

This matter shouldn’t have taken this long to be resolved but, now that it finally has, everyone should be able to move on for the better.