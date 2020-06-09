Significant development emerges concerning Charlton Athletic takeover

A consortium led by businessman Paul Elliott has reportedly agreed a takeover deal for Charlton Athletic, bringing to an end Tahnoon Nimer’s tumultuous five months in charge.

Nimer led East Street Investment’s takeover of the club, which was completed in January, but an ugly boardroom dispute with minority shareholder and ex-chairman Matt Southall has played a key part in his exit.

It is understood that a number of parties were interested but that a consortium put together by lawyer Chris Farrell and led by Elliott, a Manchester-based businessman who made his money in property and hospitality, have now agreed a deal.

According to The Daily Mail, the takeover is expected to be confirmed today.

The Sun has reported that the new owners will takeover ESI and inherit the previous deal agreed with Roman Duchatelet, who is understood to still want £50 million for the training ground and stadium.

It is thought that could leave the door open to another takeover in the not so distant future but that the new owners will be sensible and look to build slowly.

A source close to Nimer has revealed that the decision was taken with the supporters’ wishes in mind.

They told SunSport: “It’s been a tough decision but he listened to the fans’ wishes.

“Tahnoon will hand the club to the consortium and they have the time and money to take it forward. He hopes the decision will ensure the club is in a position to build for the future.”

It is understood that ex-Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins, as well as former Charlton CEO Peter Varney and ex-Ritz owner Andrew Barclay all tried to buy the club.

Focus can now shift onto the return of the Championship season, with Charlton facing a relegation battle.

Lee Bowyer’s side are 22nd in the table as things stand, two points and one place away from safety with nine games remaining.

The 15-question Charlton Athletic higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Were Richard Rufus' apps higher or lower than Chris Powell's? Higher Lower

The Verdict

It looks like Nimer’s nightmarish five-month spell in charge of Charlton is finally set to come to an end, which is hugely positive news for fans of the south London club.

They have had to deal with a lot over the past few months and past few years but this looks to be a step in the right direction.

That said, you’d imagine they will be cautious to get too excited until they can properly discover what this new ownership is like and the approach they will take, while it also looks as if it could just be a stopgap before another deal can be completed.