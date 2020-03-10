Significant development emerges about recent transfer window at Charlton

It has been reported that Charlton Athletic’s power in the recent January transfer window was restricted by the EFL.

The South London Press’ Richard Cawley stated via Twitter that it was likely that the governing body placed a transfer embargo on the Addicks in January so that only loans and free transfers could be sanctioned.

In Charlton's case they were not given the green light to spend money when proof of funds had not been supplied. They can't control a deal between two parties but can restrict other elements. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 10, 2020

The journalist went on to say that this most likely was the case due to Tahnoon Nimer allegedly failing to satisfy the EFL with regards to proof of funding.

During the recent transfer window, the club brought in four loan signings – Andre Green, Aiden McGeady, David Davis and Matthew Smith.

This information follow’s Monday night’s revelations that Nimer wanted to quit Charlton, due to a dispute with the club’s Executive Chairman Matt Southall.

The club’s majority shareholder made allegations about Southall’s conduct whilst he has been in charge of football operations, which is something the Charlton Chairman vehemently denied in a club statement.

Southall then went on to claim that himself and Jonathan Heller, who is also a part of the ESI consortium and a board member at the club, both successfully passed the EFL’s owners and directors test.

The club have since announced that Nimer has stepped down from his role as a member on the board of directors.

The Syrian businessman then went on to produce a statement on his official Instagram account, as reported by London News Online journalist Louis Mendez.

In it, he went on to claim the club indeed do have a transfer embargo that could affect them this summer.

The Verdict

This development adds a new dimension to the ongoing dispute between Nimer and Southall.

The evidence seems to suggest that the EFL decided to sanction Charlton in January as proof of funds from Nimer were not yet guaranteed.

Although this has not been confirmed nor denied by Nimer himself, it raises questions about the current situation around the club, and if funds have in fact been made available.