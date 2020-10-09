Significant details emerge in West Ham’s pursuit of EFL forward

West Ham are unlikely to sign Bournemouth’s Josh King before the deadline next week because of the finances involved in the deal.

It had been reported that the Hammers were targeting the Norwegian international as they look to bolster David Moyes’ squad following the bright start to the season.

However, Claret & Hugh have revealed this morning that the demands of the 28-year-old have put the Premier League side off.

They state that King is looking to double his current £45,000 a week but that’s not something the Hammers will entertain considering the agent fees and the transfer fee that will also come with it.

The Cherries are thought to want around £18m for the versatile forward, despite the fact he has entered the final year of his contract with the Championship side.

Even if a move to West Ham doesn’t happen, it seems highly likely that King will leave Bournemouth in the next seven days.

Several Premier League clubs have shown an interest in the player over the past few months, with West Brom the most recent.

The verdict

King’s wages are likely to have been cut following relegation so you can understand why his agent is hoping to get the forward a pay rise.

But, you can also see why West Ham are reluctant to pay it as that would be a huge overall package for someone who may only start on the bench.

It’s hard to see many clubs being willing to pay that much so King may have to lower his demands if he is to secure a transfer in the coming days, which it appears he desperately wants.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.