Significant Derby County update emerges which will impact Wayne Rooney’s transfer plans

A major breakthrough has been made in relation to Derby County’s unpaid December salaries, with the Derby Telegraph reporting that all outstanding wages are to be settled by Monday, which should mean their transfer embargo is lifted.

That will be a big relief to manager Wayne Rooney, who will be able to press on with signing new players providing the funds are there to do so.

Some Rams players were left in limbo earlier this month when their December pay packets failed to arrive on time, which led to a transfer embargo being placed on the club.

Finances are running low at Pride Park due to the protracted takeover from Derventio Holdings – led by Abu Dhabi-based Sheikh Khaled – with a deal agreed in principle in November but still yet to be finalised.

The reputable John Percy revealed over a week ago that administration was a “genuine threat” if no confirmation was announced in the near future, and it seems as though Derby have sought funding from elsewhere to guarantee payment to players, with Percy in the same tweet stating that the club had approached MSD Holdings for another loan, having secured one in August.

This is a short-term issue that has been figured out, but now the long-term future of Derby remains in the hands of Sheikh Khaled.

It remains to be seen whether or not Rooney will need to turn to the ‘Plan B‘ which he referred to last week, as that surely rests on whether or not the ownership of the club changes hands before deadline day on February 1.

But the removal of the transfer embargo on Monday is the first step towards a freshening up of the Rams squad as they face a tough second half to the season.

The Verdict

This is positive news for Derby fans but they are not out of the woods just yet.

The wages being paid on Monday means incoming transfers can be done but player sales still look to be on the horizon due to the surrounding uncertainty of the takeover.

There will no doubt be a seriously unhappy manager at Pride Park if it isn’t figured out before deadline day, as Derby risk being in a relegation battle for the rest of the season if they don’t get to inject some new blood into their squad.