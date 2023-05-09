Derby County are not under a transfer embargo going into the summer window, but they will have to follow an agreed business plan.

Are Derby County under a transfer embargo?

The Rams’ financial issues previously were well-known, with owner David Clowes rescuing the club from administration when they were on the brink.

However, even after his takeover, it wasn’t a case of Derby being able to splash the cash, as they were limited in terms of who they could bring in, as they worked under the embargo and with a wage cap in place, among other restrictions.

Instead, free agents were brought in to strengthen the squad, and Paul Warne’s side ultimately fell short on the final day as they missed out on a play-off place.

So, the mood around the club is a negative one right now, but there was some good news for the East Midlands outfit, as BBC Derby revealed that they will be given more freedom in the market this summer.

“BBC Derby Sport understands that Derby County will be able to operate without restrictions or embargo in the transfer window this summer. Instead, they will be monitored by the EFL against their own budget and business plan.”

Therefore, Warne will be able to reshape the squad following the play-off disappointment, as he gears up for what will be his first full season in charge of the Rams.

An immediate priority will be sorting the futures of many of the existing squad who are out of contract in the coming weeks, a list which includes the influential David McGoldrick.

Big summer ahead for Derby

There’s no getting away from the fact that the end to the season was a really disappointing one for Derby as they had a play-off place in their hands but came up short at Hillsborough.

But, looking in the bigger picture, Derby now have some much-needed stability off the pitch, and the foundations are in place to allow them to progress in the years to come. Clearly, this is another positive on that front, and Warne will welcome the chance to make changes to the squad this summer.

So, you’d expect a busy few months at Pride Park, and Warne will be expected to have Derby firmly in the mix for automatic promotion in 12 months time, as they chase a return to the Championship.