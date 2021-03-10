Significant Derby County takeover update emerges

Derby County are said to be in advanced negotiations with Erik Alonso over a full takeover of the club according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Alonso is looking to take control of the Championship club on behalf of his company No Limits Sports LTD. He was previously eyeing a move to takeover Sheffield Wednesday, but a move was rejected earlier this season.

The Athletic also claim that sufficient funds are in place for the takeover to be completed in the near future, which will be an exciting update to hear for the club’s supporters, who haven’t had much to cheer for in this year’s campaign.

Derby have struggled in this year’s campaign under the management of Wayne Rooney, with the Rams currently sat 19th in the Championship table.

They’re just six points clear of the relegation zone in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

It had previously been reported that Bin Zayed International was set to take control of Derby County, but no agreement was reached, with progress being halted on that front.

This has led to Alonso moving forward in his efforts to take control of the Championship club, which looks as though it’s edging closer to being completed.

Derby are set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they take on in-form Barnsley, in what is certain to be a tough test at Oakwell.

Do these celebrities support Derby County or not?

1 of 16 Niall Horan? True False

The Verdict:

This is a promising update.

The Rams have struggled on the pitch this season, and some might say that the uncertain off-the-field situation has impacted their results this term.

The club’s supporters will want the takeover completed at the earliest of opportunities, as it could be the ideal time ahead of the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen as to whether significant funds will be made available by Alonso, but I’m sure a number of the club’s supporters will be pleased to hear of this news.