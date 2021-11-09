Significant Derby County takeover update emerges

The search for a new owner of Derby County has narrowed with Sandy and James Easdale dropping out of contention for the Rams, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Derby County. Easdale brothers pulling out of race. Can’t proceed because admins pushing quickly to get a ‘winner’ … that leaves Chris Kirchner as only one in currently. Easdales looking for other clubs in England. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 9, 2021

Sky Sports revealed last week that the former Rangers shareholders were interested in a takeover of the stricken Championship club and that they had been in contact with the administrators.

However the brothers are seemingly exiting the race to save Wayne Rooney’s side as the individuals currently in charge of finding the consortium to take the club forward are pushing for a deal to go through as soon as possible.

That is seemingly not viable for the Easdale’s, and it has left just one suitable party right now in the frame and that is Chris Kirchner.

The American has attended multiple County matches before and after his declaration to save the Championship side and despite not having a period of exclusivity yet it appears that Kirchner is once again the leading candidate.

The Verdict

With a major party now dropping out of the race it looks more and more like Kirchner is going to end up being the man for the job unless something drastic happens.

The American businessman has already stated his intention and showed his keenness by attending matches and he has already won over some fans – even if some others are still a tad skeptical.

Despite the Easdale’s possessing wealth they clearly wanted a bit more time to make a full decision on if they were going to press ahead with attempting a takeover, but with the administrators quite clearly wanting a quick resolution they felt it wasn’t the right thing to do.

It would be great for the club to have the situation sorted before January and by the sounds of it we could soon be welcoming another American owner to the EFL.