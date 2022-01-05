Significant Derby County takeover development shared

Andy Appleby’s consortium appear to have emerged as the preferred bidders to take over at Derby County, with the group said to be ready to finalise a deal.

I understand the consortium led by Andy Appleby are ready to takeover @dcfcofficial and are raring to go. They are hoping to move as quickly as the administrators will alllow it. More on @bbcemt at 1830 on BBC1 #dcfcfans — Natalie Jackson (@NatJacksonsport) January 5, 2022

The whole saga has dragged on longer than all Rams fans had hoped, with American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrawing from the process as a result.

It had been suggested that the administrators would name the preferred bidder before Christmas, but that didn’t happen, much to the frustration of all connected to the club.

However, reporter Natalie Jackson has revealed this evening that there has been progress made in terms of Appleby’s offer.

“I understand the consortium led by Andy Appleby are ready to takeover @dcfcofficial and are raring to go. They are hoping to move as quickly as the administrators will allow it.”

If this deal does happen, it will see Appleby return to Pride Park as he has previously been chairman of the Championship strugglers. And, another familiar face is thought to be part of the group, with ex-CEO Sam Rush part of General Sports Worldwide who are the agency that Appleby is the key man behind.

The verdict

This would be a major relief for all Derby fans as they just want a deal to go through with a suitable owner and Appleby would fit the bill in that sense.

There was a lot of anger with all the delays that have gone on, with the uncertainty that it brings no good for anyone, not least Wayne Rooney and the players who have performed admirably this season despite the off-field issues.

So, this is a significant development, even if most Derby fans won’t get too excited until everything is finally confirmed by the club.

