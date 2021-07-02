Significant Derby County outcome revealed after recent uncertainty

Derby County will be playing in the Championship next season after the EFL chose not to appeal the £100,000 fine that the club were hit with.

As has been well-documented, the Rams have had several issues with the authorities over potential FFP breaches and it was revealed last week that they could potentially face relegation.

Such was the seriousness of the situation, an interchangeable fixture list was released with Wycombe ready to replace Derby in the Championship.

However, a further development was shared this afternoon, with the EFL not appealing the initial verdict that saw the east Midlands outfit hit with a fine.

Therefore, Wayne Rooney’s side will be playing in the Championship next season, ensuring the boss can play ahead for the second tier, so it could be a busy few weeks ahead for the club.

That’s not to say that the situation is completely resolved for the Rams though, as they have to submit revised accounts over the issue by August 18.

This means that Derby will start their season against Huddersfield Town at Pride Park on August 7.

The verdict

This update came completely out the blue and it was a major shock for Derby to find out that they could be in League One next season, so the positive news here is that they will be a Championship club.

That’s the main thing to take from this and it gives some short-term clarity for the boss and it will obviously impact any potential takeover of the club.

Of course, the long-term issues remain and it’s something that’s going to continue to drag on, but at least it’s in the background now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.