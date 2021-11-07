Significant Derby County development shared as they await second points deduction

Derby County are expected to be docked another three points, instead of nine, from the EFL for their financial breaches.

The Rams have already been hit with a 12 point penalty after entering administration but the club always had the other charge hanging over them which was going to result in another deduction.

Initially, there were fears of Derby losing nine points but The Athletic have stated that it’s likely to be just three, with an announcement expected in the next week or so.

Of course, this will still be a big blow for Wayne Rooney and his team, who are already bottom of the league and nine points from safety, so they will be 12 away from 21st placed Peterborough United when the punishment is applied.

Nevertheless, this will at least give Derby hope that they can pull off an unlikely escape, particularly as they could be under new ownership going into the January window when Rooney will look to strengthen his group.

However, things don’t get any easier for the Rams after the international break, as they take on leaders Bournemouth.

The verdict

This is good news for Derby as they would’ve feared a bigger punishment and if it had been nine points then you’d say that they would’ve definitely gone down.

Obviously, it’s still a major uphill battle for Rooney to keep the team in the league but this will at least raise the belief levels that it’s possible.

So, they will be waiting for official confirmation and it’s then down to the players to try and get back to winning ways when they return from the international break.

