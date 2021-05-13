Significant Derby County development shared as takeover saga continues

Erik Alonso’s deal to buy Derby County is not going to happen, with an American group now in talks to purchase the Rams.

Derby to scrap negotiations with Erik Alonso over proposed takeover. American consortium now back in the frame and in talks. Quite a dull week for #dcfc really. https://t.co/1gBlmSWInw — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 13, 2021

It was reported at the start of April that the Spanish businessman had reached an agreement with Mel Morris to buy the Championship club. However, the deal hasn’t been ratified as expected, with more doubts emerging in the past few weeks as to whether this would be finalised.

And, Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that Morris is ready to ‘abandon’ talks with Alonso because he doesn’t believe that he will be able to conclude the deal.

As well as that, the update reveals talks have resumed with an American consortium, with Morris still desperate to sell Derby if he can.

Whilst no further details have emerged about who is involved in the US group, it has been stated previously that billionaire Michael Dell was keen to buy the Championship club.

Pleasingly for any prospective buyer, Derby will be playing in the Championship next season after Wayne Rooney’s side secured safety on a dramatic final day of the season.

The verdict

Derby County fans will be bored of all this takeover talk and they will be so frustrated that another potential takeover hasn’t gone through.

However, it’s been apparent recently that there were serious doubts about Alonso’s credibility, so, in truth, this news won’t really have been too much of a surprise.

The American interest is encouraging, as Morris clearly wants to sell, but the fans won’t want to go through another drawn out saga, so Morris needs to determine quickly whether any interest is genuine.

